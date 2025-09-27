    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Pre-Season Lines Tracker

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 27, 2025, 03:05
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 27, 2025, 03:05
    Updated at: Sep 27, 2025, 03:05

    Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 pre-season lines tracker. Throughout the pre-season, we will update this article with the lines for each game. Note that all lines will be based on what is posted on social media by the Canucks before the puck drops.

    Game #1 @ Seattle Kraken:

    Höglander- Chytil- Lekkerimäki
    Bains- Cootes- Sherwood
    O'Connor- Blueger- Klimovich
    LaBate- Åman- Stillman

    Schuldt- Mancini
    E. Pettersson- Willander
    Mynio- Joseph

    Tolopilo
    Young

    Game #2 vs Calgary Flames:

    Höglander- Chytil- MacEachern
    Bains- Sasson- Karlsson
    Kravtsov- Räty- Stillman
    Alriksson- Åman- LaBate

    M. Pettersson- Willander
    Kudryavtsev- Myers
    Knyzhou- Mancini

    Demko
    Tolopilo

    Game #3 vs Seattle Kraken:

    DeBrusk- Pettersson- Boeser
    Kane- Cootes- Lekkerimäki
    Kravtsov- Blueger- Sherwood
    Alriksson- Räty- Klimovich 

    Hughes- Hronek
    E. Pettersson- Willander
    Kudryavtsev- Joseph 

    Lankinen
    Tolopilo 

    Sep 26, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote on the bench against the Seattle Kraken in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    The Hockey News