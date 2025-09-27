Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 pre-season lines tracker. Throughout the pre-season, we will update this article with the lines for each game. Note that all lines will be based on what is posted on social media by the Canucks before the puck drops.
Game #1 @ Seattle Kraken:
Höglander- Chytil- Lekkerimäki
Bains- Cootes- Sherwood
O'Connor- Blueger- Klimovich
LaBate- Åman- Stillman
Schuldt- Mancini
E. Pettersson- Willander
Mynio- Joseph
Tolopilo
Young
Game #2 vs Calgary Flames:
Höglander- Chytil- MacEachern
Bains- Sasson- Karlsson
Kravtsov- Räty- Stillman
Alriksson- Åman- LaBate
M. Pettersson- Willander
Kudryavtsev- Myers
Knyzhou- Mancini
Demko
Tolopilo
Game #3 vs Seattle Kraken:
DeBrusk- Pettersson- Boeser
Kane- Cootes- Lekkerimäki
Kravtsov- Blueger- Sherwood
Alriksson- Räty- Klimovich
Hughes- Hronek
E. Pettersson- Willander
Kudryavtsev- Joseph
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.