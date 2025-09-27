Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 pre-season lines tracker. Throughout the pre-season, we will update this article with the lines for each game. Note that all lines will be based on what is posted on social media by the Canucks before the puck drops.

Game #1 @ Seattle Kraken:

Höglander- Chytil- Lekkerimäki

Bains- Cootes- Sherwood

O'Connor- Blueger- Klimovich

LaBate- Åman- Stillman

Schuldt- Mancini

E. Pettersson- Willander

Mynio- Joseph

Tolopilo

Young

Game #2 vs Calgary Flames:

Höglander- Chytil- MacEachern

Bains- Sasson- Karlsson

Kravtsov- Räty- Stillman

Alriksson- Åman- LaBate

M. Pettersson- Willander

Kudryavtsev- Myers

Knyzhou- Mancini

Demko

Tolopilo

Game #3 vs Seattle Kraken:

DeBrusk- Pettersson- Boeser

Kane- Cootes- Lekkerimäki

Kravtsov- Blueger- Sherwood

Alriksson- Räty- Klimovich

Hughes- Hronek

E. Pettersson- Willander

Kudryavtsev- Joseph

Lankinen

Tolopilo

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.