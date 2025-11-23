Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #23: A Tired Flames Team Visits Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2) wrap up their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Calgary Flames (7-13-3). These two Pacific Division foes have played once already this season, with the Canucks picking up a 5-1 victory. Sunday has slowly turned into a must-win for Vancouver as they look to snap a two-game losing streak and separate themselves from the NHL's basement.

The Canucks will have an advantage on Sunday as the Flames played Saturday night. Calgary did end up winning, but needed a shootout to capture the two points. As Devin Cooley played Saturday, Vancouver will most likely be facing Dustin Wolf, who is 5-11-2 on the season.

If the Canucks are going to win this game, they need to replicate their performance from Thursday night. Even though Vancouver did not win, they arguably played their best game of the season, controlling play for most of the night. The key now is finishing their chances while limiting mistakes that lead to odd-man rushes the other way.

Players To Watch:

Linus Karlsson:

Linus Karlsson is developing into a consistent bottom-six forward for the Canucks. He had two goals in his last three games and is finding ways to generate shots on a nightly basis. Overall, Karlsson is an intriguing player who is starting to find a home in the NHL.

Matt Coronato:

Matt Coronato has been unstoppable of late. He has goals in four straight and finished Saturday's game with six shots on goal. Ultimately, Coronato has become a key piece of the Flames' offence over the past few weeks and will be a pain to shut down on Sunday night.

Vancouver Canucks (9–11–2):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 7–13–20

Quinn Hughes: 1–19–20

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–4–16

Brock Boeser: 8–6–14

Conor Garland: 5–8–13

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–6–2

Jiří Patera: 0-1-0

Calgary Flames (7-13-3):

Points:

Nazem Kadri: 4-12-6

Matt Coronato: 8-5-13

Rasmus Andersson: 5-8-13

Jonathan Huberdeau: 4-8-12

Morgan Frost: 4-8-12

Goaltenders:

Dustin Wolf: 5-11-2

Devin Cooley: 2-2-1

Game Information:

Start time: 6:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

