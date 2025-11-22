Teddy Blueger’s Absence Impacts The Canucks Much More Than Some May Think

Vancouver Canucks center Teddy Blueger has only played in two games to start the 2025–26 season. The forward still remains out of the lineup due to injury, but looks as though he may be on the right track to returning soon. Blueger participated in an optional skate on Thursday morning while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote noted that he is expected to join the team on their road trip to California next week — whether he will play or not is yet to be determined.

Blueger’s return to the lineup will mean wonders for a Canucks core that was already relatively shorthanded at center to start the year. The absence of both him and Filip Chytil for the past month have resulted in most defensive responsibilities falling on the shoulders of Elias Pettersson and Aatu Räty, though the addition of David Kämpf will hopefully ease that.

Since virtually the start of the 2023–24 season, Blueger has been one of the Canucks’ key defensive players, also chipping in a decent amount offensively. Negating his two games from this season, Blueger has 203 hits throughout his 150 games with the Canucks (fifth-most of Canucks skaters throughout the past two seasons), 925 faceoff wins (second-most behind J.T. Miller), and a faceoff winning percentage of 51.50% (fourth-highest of centers who have taken more than 200 faceoffs for the Canucks since 2023–24).

In terms of time spent on the ice, Blueger is also one of the team’s main minute munchers. The forward ranks ninth in total minutes played by a Canucks skater from the start of the 2023–24 season to the end of 2024–25 with 2189:37 minutes played over 150 games. Former Canucks Pius Suter and J.T. Miller rank ahead of him in this stat, though once Blueger returns to the lineup this season he’s likely to surpass one or both.

The area in which the Canucks likely miss Blueger the most is on the penalty kill. No forward has a higher amount of time spent shorthanded for the Canucks than Blueger (314:43) throughout the past two seasons, with only Tyler Myers having a higher amount of time played (327:22). While his faceoff winning percentage on the penalty kill isn’t great (44.79%), Blueger has taken the most while shorthanded (413) — double the amount of the next player in this category (Miller, 196). Another stat that Blueger shines in while shorthanded is shots on net, as he has 21 while on the penalty kill. Without him and Derek Forbort, Vancouver’s penalty kill has put up a disappointing 68.1% penalty killing rate.

Offensively, Blueger isn’t relied on as often as other players — he’s amassed 14 goals and 40 assists throughout the past two seasons — but the role he plays on the ice impacts the Canucks’ point production big-time. As a result of his departure this season, players like Elias Pettersson and newcomer Lukas Reichel have been put in roles that they otherwise likely wouldn’t be put in. With Chytil and Blueger back, Reichel would likely slot into the top-six’s wings, while Pettersson would see a decrease in shorthanded minutes played.

Welcoming a healthy Chytil and Blueger back would give Pettersson and Reichel a better opportunity to focus on the offensive side of the game. While Pettersson has hit a hot streak, scoring nine points in his past five games, Reichel has only tallied one assist in 13 games since joining Vancouver and was even healthy-scratched on Thursday (and is apparently back on the trade market). Reducing these players’ responsibilities — or even lightening their load a little, regardless of whether they continue in the same roles or not — could not only help out their offensive game, but will also give them more of a long-term reprieve throughout a condensed NHL schedule.

