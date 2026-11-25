Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PM
The Canucks face the Detroit Red Wings in their first game since the Dylan Larkin trade.
Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks (6–19–1) will face the Detroit Red Wings (8–12–3) in their first game after pulling off a weekend blockbuster that sent former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montréal Canadiens. Detroit’s last matchup took place before the aforementioned trade, as they faced the New York Islanders on Saturday and suffered a 3–2 loss. The trade was officially announced during the first period of Vancouver’s most recent game, in which they took a 6–3 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Canucks came out severely flat-footed against the Blackhawks on Sunday, surrendering four goals by the midway point of the first period while failing to register a shot on goal until the 13-minute mark. While Vancouver did attempt to battle back in the second period, their first-period collapse was simply too much for them to come back from. The ‘playing a full 60-minutes’ storyline has been a big one for the Canucks this year, and clearly, there’s still some work that needs to be done in keeping up a consistent effort.
One of the biggest difference-makers in Vancouver’s Sunday-night loss was their special teams. The penalty kill surrendered power-play goals on three of their four penalties, while the power-play went 0/5 including during a four-minute double-minor. Having said that, somehow, the Canucks’ power play still sits within the top-half of the league at 22% (15th). In comparison, Detroit’s 20% power-play success rate ranks 23rd. The Canucks and the Red Wings are both within the NHL’s bottom-five in penalty-killing percentage with 61.2% and 70.8% respectively.
Players To Watch:
Ty Mueller
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With Elias Pettersson projected to be out of the lineup comes opportunity down the middle. While Filip Chytil and Marco Rossi will — and have — gotten increased roles and minutes, players like Ty Mueller could also stand to see increased opportunities. In his two games with Vancouver throughout this season thus far, the center has averaged 12:33 minutes of playing time, and has also won 70.97% of the faceoffs he’s taken thus far (22/31).
Kirby Dach
If all goes as expected, tonight is expected to be Kirby Dach’s first game as a member of the Red Wings after being traded to Detroit on Sunday. The forward put up two goals and six assists in 22 games with the Canadiens prior to the move — a total that now ranks ninth on Detroit in points. The Red Wings’ Tuesday practice saw Dach skate on the team’s third-line with Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and J.T. Compher, indicating that he could be put in a smaller role to start his Detroit debut.
Vancouver Canucks (6–19–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–20–28
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–11–18
Filip Hronek: 1–16–17
Jake DeBrusk: 8–6–14
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 4–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Detroit Red Wings (8–12–3):
Points:
Lucas Raymond: 9–13–22
Alex DeBrincat: 8–9–17
Viktor Arvidsson: 8–7–15
Moritz Seider: 1–12–13
Emmitt Finnie: 8–4–12
Goaltenders:
John Gibson: 4–8–1
Daniil Tarasov: 3–4–2
Samuel Montembault: 0–0–0
Game Information:
Start time: 5:30 pm PCT
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil (77) stick checks Detroit Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie (58) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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