The Canucks came out severely flat-footed against the Blackhawks on Sunday, surrendering four goals by the midway point of the first period while failing to register a shot on goal until the 13-minute mark. While Vancouver did attempt to battle back in the second period, their first-period collapse was simply too much for them to come back from. The ‘playing a full 60-minutes’ storyline has been a big one for the Canucks this year, and clearly, there’s still some work that needs to be done in keeping up a consistent effort.