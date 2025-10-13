Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #3: A Thanksgiving Tilt Against The St. Louis Blues

The Vancouver Canucks return to Rogers Arena on Monday for a matchup against the St. Louis Blues. After winning their home opener, Vancouver fell to the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend, bringing their record to 1-1-0 on the season. As for St. Louis, they are also 1-1-0 and are coming off a victory over the Calgary Flames.

A key heading into this game for the Canucks will be the power play. Vancouver has yet to score with the man advantage this year, going zero for six. While it is early in the season, the lack of production from the power play has been a concerning trend that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

The Canucks should also be fully rested heading into this game, as they did not practice on Sunday and will have no morning skate prior to the game. As for the Blues, their last game was also on Saturday, meaning they should be at 100% also. Hopefully, this means a high-paced game with plenty of chances and for Vancouver, shots on goal.

Players To Watch

Quinn Hughes

Monday will be Quinn Hughes' first game since becoming the Canucks all-time leader in points by a defenceman. It will also be his last day as a 25-year-old, as his 26th birthday is on Tuesday. A dominant force so far this season, Hughes should be in for a big game on Thanksgiving.

Pius Suter

A familiar face will return to Rogers Arena on Monday as Pius Suter is now a member of St. Louis. The Swiss center played two seasons with Vancouver before signing with the Blues this off-season. Suter already has a goal on the season and will be looking for his second of the season against his former team.

Vancouver Canucks (1-1-0):

Points:

Filip Chytil: 2-0-2

Brock Boeser: 2-0-2

Kiefer Sherwood: 1-0-1

Jonathan Lekkerimaki: 1-0-1

Elias Pettersson: 0-1-1

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 1-1-0

St. Louis Blues (1-1-0):

Points:

Jake Neighbours: 2-0-2

Robert Thomas: 1-1-1

Pius Suter: 1-0-0

Pavel Buchnevich: 0-1-0

Cam Fowler: 0-1-0

Goaltenders:

Joel Hofer: 1-0-0

Jordan Binnington: 0-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:30 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Amazon Prime

Radio: Sportsnet 650

