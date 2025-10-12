Canucks Tyler Myers Fined For Slashing Connor McDavid

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been fined by the NHL. Myers received the $2,500 fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. According to the press release, the slash occurred at the 8:25 mark of the third period during Saturday night's game.

This is the second fine of Myers' career. His first came back in 2024, when he was fined $5,000 for an elbow on Sean Kuraly. Myers has also been suspended three times in his career, with the latest being a three-game suspension in January 2025 for cross-checking Evan Bouchard.

Vancouver is coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday night. The Canucks were outshot 37-15 and managed only six shots during the third period. During the game, Myers played 20:11 of ice time and was credited with three hits.

Vancouver returns home for one game as they battle the St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon. Last season, the Canucks went 1-0-2 against the Blues, with their only win coming on the road. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

