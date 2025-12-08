Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #30: Red Wings Visit Rogers Arena For Only Time This Season

The Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3) play game three of this current four-game home stand on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3). Vancouver and Detroit are both coming off victories on Saturday night and are looking to extend their win streaks to two games. Last season, the Canucks and Red Wings split the season series, with each team picking up a win on the road.

For Vancouver, the biggest question heading into this game is the health of center Elias Pettersson. Despite taking warmups on Saturday, Pettersson did not play, with Head Coach Adam Foote saying that the Canucks center was dealing with an upper-body injury. Since the team did not practice on Sunday, more information will be available after the morning skate on Monday.

This game may also feature a season debut as there is a chance Nils Höglander returns to the lineup. The 24-year-old has yet to play this year after having lower-body surgery during the pre-season. Vancouver did send Jonathan Lekkerimäki to the AHL on Sunday, which could be an indicator that Höglander is ready to come off IR.

Players To Watch:

Aatu Räty:

Aatu Räty is coming off maybe his best game in the NHL. During the Canucks win on Saturday, the 23-year-old scored twice, added an assist and went 14 for 16 in the faceoff dot. Currently on a three-game point streak, Räty has also already tied his career high in points with 11 through 26 games.

Emmitt Finnie:

Emmitt Finnie is having a dream start to his NHL career. The former Kamloops Blazers forward has six goals and 14 points in 29 games and is currently playing on Detroit's first line. Originally drafted in the seventh round, Finnie is already becoming a key piece of the Red Wings' lineup all before his 21st birthday.

Vancouver Canucks (11–15–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14-22

Quinn Hughes: 2–20–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–4–16

Brock Boeser: 9–7–16

Filip Hronek: 2–14–16

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–9–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Detroit Red Wings

Points:

Dylan Larkin: 15-16-31

Lucas Raymond: 10-21-31

Alex DeBrincat: 14-16-30

Moritz Seider: 4-18-22

Patrick Kane: 5-14-19

Goaltenders:

Cam Talbot: 9-4-2

John Gibson: 6-7-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

