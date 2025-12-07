3 Canucks Who Could Play At Center In Place Of Elias Pettersson

Injuries have been one of the biggest — if not the biggest — storyline throughout the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 season, so it should come as no surprise that center Elias Pettersson did not play in last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury. Pettersson had been injured prior to warmups but still took part and ultimately determined that he would not be able to play.

After Saturday’s game, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote explained that Pettersson would be re-evaluated on Sunday and would be getting an MRI to determine the severity of it. In the event that Pettersson is out for another game or two, the Canucks have options for who they can put at center in his stead. While the options are not ideal, especially given the fact that Teddy Blueger and Filip Chytil are still absent, the fact of the matter is that there are stil options.

The first and most likely option to come into the lineup for Pettersson is Lukas Reichel, who has sat out of all but one game for the Canucks since November 17. While he has the most experience playing at wing, the forward started his career with Vancouver at center due to the team’s depth woes down the middle.

Reichel would greatly benefit from a return to the lineup, particularly in a more offensive-role, though he will not be able to provide the same defensive presence that Pettersson has shown the team throughout the season. His defensive game is one point that Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote has highlighted in terms of what the forward can improve on.

The next option to fit in down the middle of the Canucks’ lineup is Nils Åman. Notably, the forward has spent a lot of time in the past as a bottom-six center for Vancouver throughout his Canucks career. He has only played in two games for the Canucks this season but has played well with the Abbotsford Canucks, collecting two goals and nine assists in 17 games played in the AHL.

Åman is arguably the least-likely to end up filling this role for one particular reason. As it stands, the Canucks already have 23 players on their roster, which is the maximum number of players they can have without considering injuries. Pettersson would need to be moved to injured-reserve in order for the Canucks to be able to call another player up, which is a move that would indicate that the forward will be out for a lengthier period of time. While the Canucks did send Jonathan Lekkerimäki down to the AHL earlier today, this move was likely done as a means of clearing space on the roster in order to bring Nils Höglander back.

The final option for the Canucks to play at center is a bit of a surprising one — but an option nonetheless. In their match against the Wild that saw Vancouver play with three natural centers down the middle, it was Drew O’Connor who centered the Canucks’ fourth-line alongside Arshdeep Bains and Lekkerimäki.

This is also a very unlikely option for the Canucks moving forward. Despite O’Connor being one of the more heavily relied-upon forwards in terms of defence, he and his linemates rounded out the bottom of the Canucks in terms of TOI last night. It would make very little sense to put O’Connor back at center if his line will play minimal minutes, especially given that he is much more effective on the wing.

Looking at the options, Vancouver’s best option at center would be to put Reichel back in the lineup and shuffle their lines to make up for any defensive gaps that may slip through. While Åman would provide a more defensive presence down the middle, bringing him up to the NHL would require either sending another player down or putting Pettersson on the IR — something that many would hope does not end up being the case.

