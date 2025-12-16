Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #33: A Battle At MSG Against A Tired Rangers Team

The Vancouver Canucks (12-17-3) continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday when they face the New York Rangers (16-14-4). While Vancouver is coming off a win on Sunday, the Rangers fell on Monday night and will be the tired team coming into this game. Madison Square Garden has been a house of horrors for the Rangers this year as they have just four win in 16 games at home.

For the Canucks, they will be looking to build some momentum from their win on Sunday. While the New Jersey Devils were the better team overall, Thatcher Demko's solid play plus Vancouver's strong defensive structure helped power them to a win. Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren all had noticeable nights as the trio played their first game for the Canucks since being acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade.

Vancouver does need to be careful heading into Tuesday night as the Rangers are a frustrated group. Mika Zibanejad did not play on Monday as he missed a team meeting while New York has just one win in their last five games. Ultimately, the Rangers should be motivated heading into Tuesday as they look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Players To Watch:

Marco Rossi:

Rossi had an impressive debut on Sunday. While he didn't record a point, the Austrian center did serve as the Canucks top-line center and went nine for 15 in the faceoff dot. With Elias Pettersson projected to miss Tuesday's game, Rossi will once again be leaned on down the middle both at even strength and on the power play.

J.T. Miller:

J.T. Miller has had a rough start to the 2025-26 season. He has just 20 points in 32 games while his plus/minus sits at -10. Ultimately, Miller needs to step up his game, especially as he is New York's newest captain.

Vancouver Canucks (12–17–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14-22

Conor Garland: 6-12-18

Kiefer Sherwood: 13–4–17

Brock Boeser: 9–7–16

Filip Hronek: 2–14–16

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 6–5–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–10–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

New Jersey Devils (16-14-4)

Points:

Artemi Panarin: 11-23-34

Adam Fox: 3-23-26

Mika Zibanejad: 11-14-25

J.T. Miller: 9-11-20

Will Cuylle: 9-9-18

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin: 13-11-3

Jonathan Quick: 3-3-1

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

