Canucks Sign Center Max Sasson To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Max Sasson to a two-year contract extension, the team announced today, paying the forward $1M per year of the deal. The forward has been relied on much more this season than the last as a result of Vancouver’s injury issues at center.

“Max has made the most of the opportunity presented to him this season and has provided us with some solid play,” said Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “Since signing with the organization out of college, he has shown significant improvement, using his speed and skill to build a strong foundation for his future. Max was a key contributor to our championship run last year in Abbotsford, and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow as a player.”

Sasson was a key part of the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup run last season, putting up five goals and nine assists in 24 games during the AHL post-season. The forward has brought a healthy dose of speed to the Canucks’ lineup so far throughout the 2025–26 season, scoring six goals and two assists in 29 games.

Sasson was one of four members of Abbotsford's Calder Cup-winning team to sign extensions during the 2025 off-season, as himself, Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Räty, and Guillaume Brisebois inked new deals on June 30. Sasson's new deal will keep him within the Canucks organization until 2028.

Vancouver resumes their current road trip with a match against former Canuck J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers tomorrow, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

