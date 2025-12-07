Must See: Canucks' Tom Willander Scores First Career NHL Goal Versus The Minnesota Wild

In a matchup that saw the Vancouver Canucks suffer a last-minute injury issue with the departure of center Elias Pettersson, it was Tom Willander who brought some positivity to the game against the Minnesota Wild by scoring his first career NHL goal. The defenceman now has a goal and seven assists in 19 games played at the NHL level.

Willander, the 11th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks back in May. He began the season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks and made his NHL debut on October 28 against the New York Rangers.

Despite only being 20, the defenceman has played excellently throughout his first few NHL games, resulting in him skating in games during which defenceman Elias Pettersson and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were healthy-scratched in his stead.

Willander's goal tonight breaks a streak for Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, who had previously posted shoutouts against all Canadian teams he had faced so far this season. He is not the only Canucks defenceman to score tonight, however, as Pettersson also found the back of the net. Willander also tallied an assist on Pettersson's goal.

The Canucks currently have a 3-1 lead against the Wild after two periods.

