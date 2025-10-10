Abbotsford Canucks 2025-26 Season Preview: Defending The Cup, Developing The Future

After capturing their first-ever Calder Cup in the 2024-25 season, the Abbotsford Canucks head into the upcoming season with confidence and expectation. Defending the title will require navigating the inevitable ups and downs of any AHL season, such as NHL call-ups, outside noise and most importantly, consistent performance.

Head coach Manny Malhotra continues to lead a system focused on structure, accountability, and growth; a model that has paid off in winning the Calder Cup and should ensure a successful playoff run this year. Last season's championship bolstered a team identity rooted in resilience, depth, and adaptability; characteristics that will be put to the test in the coming season.

Below are some notable players who are expected to contribute greatly to not only the Abbotsford roster but also with the Vancouver Canucks:

1. Danila Klimovich

Danila Klimovich has shown his scoring abilities, with 25 goals last year. This is a testament to his ability to produce, especially under pressure. Known for his heavy shot and high-end scoring instincts, Klimovich continues to work on his decision-making and play away from the puck. If he maintains his scoring touch and continues to develop defensively, the potential to play a major role in Abbotsford’s top-six is within sight.

2. Kirill Kudryavtsev

Coming off an incredible rookie season, Kirill Kudryavtsev will be watched closely for his impact on the blue line. Known for his poise and ability to blend offensive confidence with positional defence, he has cemented himself as a threat. Kudryavtsev's development will be a major storyline to follow, particularly as he takes on a more important role with the Abbotsford Canucks.

3. Nikita Tolopilo

As Artūrs Šilovs departs the net, all eyes are on Nikita Tolopilo to fill the Calder Cup MVP-sized hole. Standing at 6'6", he's credited with his imposing stature and ability to turn into an established starter, using his size and agility to shut down the scoring lanes. His calm demeanour and growing confidence were evident last season. Stepping into the spotlight as Abbotsford's potential starting goalie, Tolopilo has a lot to prove to establish himself as the dependable option in goal.

4. Tom Willander

Tom Willander, who was drafted in the first round by Vancouver in 2023, is a smooth-skating two-way defenceman with elite mobility and defensive awareness. He has already shown signs of becoming a reliable NHL-calibre blueliner because of his poise under pressure and quick transitioning between plays. Ultimately, Willander might not be long for the AHL as he could find a spot on the NHL roster this season.

5. Joseph LaBate

Joseph LaBate brings veteran grit and physicality to Abbotsford's lineup. With NHL experience and a strong presence on the forecheck, he's a dependable forward who isn't afraid to throw some massive hits. LaBate also has over 450 AHL games under his belt, which should come in handy as he can teach some of the younger players how the league works.

6. Chase Wouters

Captain of the Abbotsford Canucks, Chase Wouters, is a defensively sound center known for his faceoff skills and penalty-killing reliability. He’s a hard worker who thrives in a shutdown role. Now entering his fourth season as captain, Wouters has shown that he is a leader despite only being 25 years old.

7. Ty Mueller

Coming off a strong NCAA career and a solid rookie season with the Abbotsford Canucks, Ty Mueller is an exciting young forward with offensive upside and speed to burn. As Mueller scored 39 points in 64 games played, there is anticipation that the 22-year-old will be given more top-six opportunities and power-play time. Mueller may even get an NHL call-up just like he did last season.

Abbotsford heads into the 2025-26 season as one of the AHL’s most compelling rosters. With 64 of 72 games against Pacific Division opponents, each game will matter. Rivalries with Calgary, Coachella Valley, and Henderson will be critical for deciding playoff positions. If the elite remain healthy and new or emerging talent make strides, a deep playoff run is very much within reach.

That said, the climb for the 2026 Calder Cup has only just begun. Keeping team chemistry, roster changes and maintaining high performance will define the future of the reigning champions. For fans, this season provides two narratives: a legitimate title defence and a window into Vancouver's future.

