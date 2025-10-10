MUST SEE: Kiefer Sherwood Scores Canucks' 2025-26 Season-Opening Goal Against The Flames

The Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 regular season is officially underway as the team has dropped the puck on their first game against the Calgary Flames. Thanks to Kiefer Sherwood, they already have their first goal of the season less than 15 minutes into their first game. The assist goes to Drew O'Connor.

This is Sherwood's second season with the Canucks, the first of which was filled with surprises. The forward set career-highs in goals scored (19), assists (21), points (40), and hits (460). Sherwood has yet to register his first 20-goal season, but came only a goal short last year. Currently, Sherwood is in the last year of a two-year deal he signed with the Canucks during the 2024 off-season.

Last year, Daniel Sprong scored the Canucks' season-opening goal less than 10 minutes into Vancouver's home-opener against the Flames. During this game, the Canucks climbed up to a massive 4-1 lead by the end of the first period only to lose 6-5 in overtime. Currently, the Canucks have a 1-0 lead over the Flames after one period.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Regular Season Lines Tracker

Looking Back At The Vancouver Canucks' Lineup During Their Inaugural Game At Rogers Arena In 1995

"I Want To Take My Game To The Next Level.": Canucks Kiefer Sherwood Eyeing Another Career Year In 2025-26