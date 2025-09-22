Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced plans for their 2025 Training Camp. This year's training camp will take place from October 1-3, with a scrimmage on October 4. All on-ice practices will take place at the Abbotsford Centre while the scrimmage will be at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

As per the press release, skates will begin at 11:00am and are open to the public. As for the scrimmage, doors open at 11:00am with puck drop scheduled for noon. Admission is free and will feature in-game entertainment, a chance to get a photo with the Calder Cup, and post-game autographs.

Four players have already been assigned to Abbotsford ahead of the 2025-26 season. Those players are Josh Bloom, Jackson Kunz, Cooper Walker and Dino Kambeitz. Other players projected to participate in this year's training camp include Ty Young, Chase Wouters, Guillaume Brisebois and Nikolai Knyzhov.

The Canucks kick off their 2025-26 AHL season on October 10 against the Henderson Silver Knights. As for their home opener, that is scheduled for October 24 against the Ontario Reign. During Abbotsford's hope opener, they will celebrate their 2025 Calder Cup win, which includes raising their championship banner.

