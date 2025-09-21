“Just Do My Best — Nothing More I Can Do”: Canucks’ Aatu Räty Discusses 2025 Off-Season And Working Towards Full-Time NHL Role

Aatu Räty forced the Vancouver Canucks’ hands last year. He performed so well during the Canucks’ 2024 Training Camp that he earned himself a spot on the roster on opening night, and ultimately turned that into an impressive 33-game season in which he scored seven goals and four assists. He managed to do so despite the Canucks already having four centres slotted into their lineup.

This year looks like it may be different.

Elias Pettersson, Filip Chytil, and Teddy Blueger look primed to fill their respective roles as first, second, and a bottom-six centre. While that final spot in the lineup could be anyone’s, many believe that position is now Räty’s to lose. It's an interesting twist from the position he held the year prior, but not something that he'll let take over his mind as the team enters the pre-season.

Räty's 2024-25 season was impressive, though he unfortunately wasn't able to build on this in AHL postseason play. The 22-year-old is currently coming off an unfortunate string of charley horse injuries that limited his Calder Cup Playoff stretch to only six games.

“Even though we won, winning is hard,” Räty told The Hockey News on the final day of Canucks Training Camp. “There’s so many guys playing hurt, I got hurt too, but just the grind that it is. It’s a long time to be playing games or the opponent’s trying to hurt you every shift, and you’re trying to do the same thing. It’s just a battle but it’s so hard to win them, and so many guys from that team just absolutely banged up after, even injured or barely playing after that final game. So it definitely takes a toll to win those playoff games.”

The injury bug may have caught him, but it hasn’t seemed to hinder his shot at a full-time NHL role. Pius Suter’s departure in free agency dropped the organization’s centre depth substantially, though the fact that the team didn’t make the move to remedy that works heavily in Räty’s favour. It indicates to both the players — and the fans — that their faith currently rests in the players already within the organization.

With a roster spot in mind, Räty put himself to work during the off-season.

“I was up and running almost right away,” he said of when he resumed his training. “I thought I had a good summer. And I think that injury also taught me a lot too.”

The forward worked through a few things during the off-season to help further his case at a full-time roster spot. One of the things he picked out in particular was his skating, which Räty believes he has improved on since the end of the 2024–25 season.

“I’m always trying to better everything in my game, but especially skating. I think that’s one thing that in today’s hockey you’ve just got to be good at. And I’m trying to feel like bit by bit, I’m getting better each and every day. So I think that improved this summer, and I’m excited to kind of get playing again and see how my speed is. But I think my skating definitely got better.”

As it stands, Räty has the edge on some of the other younger centres in the Canucks organization based on his audition from the season before. Faceoffs were a notable positive from the forward’s 2024–25 season, during which he placed first on the team in faceoff win percentage of all of the Canucks’ active natural centres with 57.36%. All signs should point to Räty — but at the end of the day, the forward knows the decision is up to management.

“Just do my best — nothing more I can do. I think I’ve worked hard for so long. I think I do my best every skate, so that’s all I can do, and just see if that’s enough.”

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.