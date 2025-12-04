Canucks Adam Foote Provides Injury Updates On Garland, Höglander, Demko & Kane

The Vancouver Canucks hit the ice for practice on Thursday ahead of their upcoming four-game homestand. As has become a custom this season, Head Coach Adam Foote spent part of his media availability providing injury updates. Here are the updates as of December 4, 2025.

Starting with Conor Garland, Foote stated that the 29-year-old could return Friday against the Utah Mammoth. When asked about Garland, who has missed the last two games, Foote said, "Garland will be in the morning. We'll figure that one out tomorrow morning. But he had a really good day, so there's a chance he could be in tomorrow."

Next up is Nils Höglander, who was a full participant at practice. The 24-year-old has yet to play this season after having lower-body surgery during the pre-season. As per Foote, "He's pumped up. I mean, obviously, he needs a few practices with us. I think it's probably realistic Buffalo (December 11), but as long as nothing changes, maybe Detroit (December 8), but it's a big maybe."

Thatcher Demko was also on the ice for practice on Thursday. The 29-year-old last played on November 11 and is working his back from a lower-body injury. When asked about a potential timeline, Foote said, "Buffalo (December 11) is probably not out of reach, right? So I'll just say it, you know. But if it changes, don't be mad at me. So I mean that the way he was today, you know, talking to our goalie coach and, you know, whether he needs, I don't want to put a number on it, because I don't know if it's three, four more skates like that are five. I think Buffalo is realistic."

Lastly, Foote gave an update on Evander Kane, who left Tuesday's game late in the third period. The 34-year-old appears to have avoided a major injury scare and could be back in the lineup on Friday. As per Foote, "He got hit hard, and hit his forearm on the way down, like the elbow on the ice, which hurts. I think the puncture, it was more of like not a blade. It was more of a puncture, which probably is the heel of the skate got him. Probably, I think it was more in his old scar where he got cut. So probably just scared him. I'm sure it hurt, but also probably scared him. That's behind him. He's handled it, so yeah, that's not going to be an issue for the game."

The Canucks kick off a four-game homestand on Friday against Utah. Vancouver is still looking for their first-ever win against the Mammoth, as Utah went 3-0 against the Canucks last season. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

