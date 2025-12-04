Canucks Recall Defenceman Elias Pettersson And Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo From AHL, Re-Assign Jiří Patera

Just a day and one game after being sent down to the AHL, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson has been recalled to the NHL. Joining him is Nikita Tolopilo, who was also sent down yesterday but makes his return in exchange for the newly re-assigned Jiří Patera.

Both Pettersson and Tolopilo played in last night's game for the Abbotsford Canucks, a game that saw Vancouver's AHL affiliate post a 2-1 shootout win against the Calgary Wranglers. Tolopilo started in net and stopped 23 of 24 shots faced as well as three of four shootout attempts by Calgary.

Pettersson's return to the Canucks' roster still raises questions as to whether he will make his return to the lineup or not. Prior to being sent down to the AHL, he had been healthy-scratched for the past two games, with Pierre-Olivier Joseph taking his place instead. The defenceman has not looked the same as he did last season, leading the team to sit him in favour of dressing players like Tom Willander instead.

Vancouver will need two goalies to play this upcoming weekend, as they will face the Utah Mammoth on Friday and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. With Thatcher Demko's return date undetermined, it's likely that it'll be Kevin Lankinen and Tolopilo playing over the weekend.

