Canucks Assign Lukas Reichel To The AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the AHL. After clearing waivers, the 23-year-old has appeared on the Abbotsford Canucks roster via the AHL website. Since being acquired by Vancouver, Reichel has played 14 games while recording one assist.

Reichel being sent to the AHL is not surprising. The German forward has played in one game since November 17 and has been a healthy scratch for the past seven games. When asked about Reichel being a constant healthy scratch, Head Coach Adam Foote said on December 9, "We don't have him in right now, so we think there's players right now slightly ahead of him."

Abbotsford has struggled to generate offence this season. In 26 games, the AHL Canucks have scored 52 goals, compared to 99 given up. Abbotsford is 6-15-2-3 this year and currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference.

