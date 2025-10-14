Canucks Braeden Cootes Headed Back To The WHL, Vancouver Will Recall Max Sasson Ahead Of Upcoming Five-Game Road Trip

The Vancouver Canucks will be making two roster moves ahead of their upcoming five-game road trip. Vancouver will be reassigning forward Braeden Cootes to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL while recalling forward Max Sasson from the Abbotsford Canucks. Head Coach Adam Foote also confirmed that forward Teddy Blueger and defenceman Pierre-Oliver Joseph, who are both injured, will join the team on the road.

"After practice, we had a discussion with the staff, and we're going to reassign Cootsy to Seattle today," said Foote. "So he will not be on the road trip with us, but we're proud of what he's done. It's not been his play at all. He's a smart hockey player. We just think it's the right thing for his development. You know, this is going to be condensed, long, heavy season. He's a guy that's really good with touch pucks, touches with the puck. We have a young team. So it's hard to have a lot of support around them for his age at this moment. So I think it's the right thing for his development."

This season, Cootes played in all three games for the Canucks. He went five for 13 in the faceoff dot while averaging 10:47 of ice time. For fans who want to watch Cootes live, the next time he will be playing close to Vancouver is when the Thunderbirds take on the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on February 16, 2026.

The Canucks kick off their five-game road trip on Thursday when they battle the Dallas Stars. During the road trip, Vancouver will face the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. Game time for Thursday is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

