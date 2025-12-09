Canucks Defenceman Jett Woo Clears Waivers, Will Return To AHL

The Vancouver Canucks organization will be getting a massive boost to their blueline depth as Jett Woo officially cleared waivers today and will be returning to the Abbotsford Canucks. Woo missed the pre-season and start of the regular season due to a hand injury.

Woo has been a mainstay in the Canucks organization since being drafted 37th overall by Vancouver in 2018. He first joined Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets at the time, in the 2020-21 season and has stayed with the team since then. Last season, he scored two goals and 16 assists in 67 games while wearing an 'A'.

Abbotsford, the 2025 Calder Cup Champions, have struggled since the puck dropped on the 2025-26 season. A good part of this has been due to the injuries sustained by their NHL team, which has required the AHL Canucks' lineup to become depleted due to call-ups.

Abbotsford's blueline consisted of the following defence pairings on Sunday: Kirill Kudryavtsev and Victor Mancini, Jimmy Schuldt and Sawyer Mynio, and Phip Waugh and Joe Artnsen. Woo's return will likely result in these pairings being shuffled around.

Abbotsford's next game is on December 13 at 5:00 pm PT, with the AHL Canucks taking on the Calgary Wranglers on the road.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Officially Register Worst 30-Game Start To Season In 5 Years

Report: The Vancouver Canucks Nearly Made A Draft-Day Trade For Marco Rossi

Canucks’ Braeden Cootes Named To Canada’s 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Training Camp Roster

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.