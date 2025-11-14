Canucks Move Thatcher Demko To Injured Reserve, Activate Victor Mancini

As one Vancouver Canuck comes off the injured reserve, another is added to it. The Canucks announced today that defenceman Victor Mancini has been activated off the IR, while Thatcher Demko has been placed on it retroactive to November 11.

Demko's injury was sustained on Tuesday, after he failed to reappear for the second period during his start. He was seen stretching throughout the first period after making some difficult saves. Prior to this match, Demko had taken the weekend off for maintenance, resulting in Kevin Lankinen starting both games of the Canucks' back-to-back. With Demko on the IR, Lankinen will be getting many more minutes than he had been before.

Mancini has been out of the Canucks' lineup since being taken out of their game on October 26 against the Edmonton Oilers. The defenceman was spotted at morning skates and practices last week, but rejoined the team on Tuesday and looked close to returning. He travelled with the team to Carolina and will likely end up playing within the next few days.

Demko is not the only member of the Canucks to have injury news pop up throughout the past couple of days. Quinn Hughes was not present at practice yesterday and was officially considered "day-to-day," though the defenceman was present at today's optional skate. His status for tonight's game is currently TBA.

With Demko now on the IR, Vancouver's injury list includes himself, Hughes, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Nils Höglander, and Derek Forbort.

The Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 4:00 pm PT before heading to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lighting on Sunday and the Florida Panthers on Monday.

