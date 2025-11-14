Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 14

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In episode 14 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta start by going through every injury to all three of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Goldeneyes. They also take a look at where former Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs could fit into the Canucks’ current goaltending conundrum. Finally, they wrap by looking at which Goldeneyes camp invitee could claim the third and final goaltender spot on Vancouver’s roster.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 14.

0:20 — Vancouver Hockey Injuries

0:40 — Vancouver Canucks

3:05 — Abbotsford Canucks

5:00 — Vancouver Goldeneyes

6:45 — Was Trading Artūrs Šilovs The Right Move?

10:10 — Demko’s dependability

10:50 — If not Šilovs, would you trade Demko or Lankinen?

13:50 — To Rebuild, Or Not To Rebuild?

15:20 — Hughes dictates the rebuild

18:10 — Big minutes impacting players’ development?

21:50 — Garland 500 NHL Games

23:55 — Goldeneyes Third Goaltender

24:25 — Thoughts on Erica Fryer

25:20 — Kim Newell

27:55 — Pacific Coliseum Upgrades

28:20 — What are people most excited about?

29:10 — New concession items

Watch Episode 14 Here:

