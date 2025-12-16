Canucks Place Bains On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have placed Arshdeep Bains on waivers. If cleared, the 24-year-old will be assigned to the AHL. Bains has played in 26 games this season for Vancouver, scoring one goals while adding four assists.

While Bains has been a fixture in the lineup for the majority of the year, he is only averaging 9:09 of ice time. He has only two points in his last 12 games and has played under eight minutes on 10 occasions this season. In 47 career games, Bains has six points, 46 hits, and 14 blocked shots while averaging 9:58 of ice time.

Bains should provide the Abbotsford Canucks with a massive boost. The defending Calder Cup champions have struggled this season with six wins through their first 26 games. Bains ranks second in all-time points for the franchise, posting 136 points in 175 regular-season games.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Should The Canucks Send Quinn Hughes' Number To The Rafters Or The Ring Of Honour One Day?

Canucks Sign Center Max Sasson To Two-Year Contract Extension

Reasonable Expectations For New Canucks Rossi, Buium, and Öhgren This Season

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.