Former Canucks Winger Part Of 2026 IIHF Hall of Fame Induction Class

A former Vancouver Canucks winger is headed to the IIHF Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, the IIHF announced the seven inductees for it's class of 2026, which included forward Thomas Vanek. The Austrian forward played 61 games for the Canucks in 2017-18, scoring 17 goals and recording 41 points.

As per the IIHF, Vanek is "the fourth Austrian inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame and second player after Sepp Puschnig." During his career, he represented his country at every major tournament, including the Winter Olympics. Vanek was also part of Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he recorded one assist in six games.

Over his 1,029-game NHL career, Vanek scored 373 goals and recorded 789 points. He ranks first in goals, assists and points by an Austrian player, with his goal total being higher than anyone's point total. Of players drafted in 2003, Vanek ranks ninth in points and seventh in goals.

