Canucks Assign Tolopilo & Pettersson To The AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have made two roster moves. Vancouver has assigned goaltender Nikita Tolopilo and defenceman Elias Pettersson to the Abbotsford Canucks. As per NHL rules, both will need to play at least one AHL game before being called back up.

Tolopilo has played five games for Abbotsford this season. The 25-year-old has a 1-3-1 record while recording a save percentage of .901. Tolopilo started two games for the Canucks on their recent road trip, but flew back to Vancouver early after his wife went into labour.

As for Pettersson, he has spent the entire season up to this point in the NHL. The 21-year-old has two points in 24 games, but was a healthy scratch in each of the Canucks last two outings. In 46 career AHL games, Pettersson has 15 points and 44 penalty minutes.

Abbotsford's next game is scheduled for Wednesday when they take on the Calgary Wranglers. The season has not gone as the AHL Canucks planned, as they sit 31st in the league with a 4-14-1-2 record. Game time for Wednesday is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from the newly named Rogers Forum.

