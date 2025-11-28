Elias Pettersson Moves Into 7th All-Time For Points In Vancouver Canucks History

Elias Pettersson has broken his tie with Pavel Bure and moved into seventh on the Vancouver Canucks' all-time points list. Pettersson surpassed Bure thanks to his eighth goal of the season, which came against the San Jose Sharks. Over his 496 regular-season games, Pettersson now has 193 goals, 286 assists and 479 points.

Pettersson is now in his eight season with the Canucks. He ranks 12th in goals and 10th in assists. Pettersson also ranks 11th in power play points and is tied for fourth in game-winning goals.

As for players drafted in 2017, no one has more points than Pettersson. Initially drafted fifth overall, Pettersson ranks first in goals and third in assists. Pettersson also leads his draft class in game-winning goals, while his 425 blocked shots rank eighth among all skaters.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 16

“I’d Rather Have Petey”: Vancouver Superstar Michael Bublé Speaks On Love For The Canucks

Quinn Hughes Achieves Yet Another Historical Feat

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.