“I’d Rather Have Petey”: Vancouver Superstar Michael Bublé Speaks On Love For The Canucks

“Stanley Cup or bust,” Michael Bublé said before exiting his interview with Donnie & Dhali on Thursday morning.

Bublé, a massive Vancouver Canucks fan, recently made the news for non-music reasons after taking to Instagram comments to defend his hometown team.

“I do not speak for Canuck fans. I am a Canuck fan. I have been a punter, a sufferer, a guy who’s loved and breathed and lived this team,” Bublé told Donnie and Dhali during a radio hit. “Listen, I know that I come from a place where people will assume that it’s a privileged place, and it is, and I know that I know these people, but I don’t speak. I don’t say the things I say because of any kind of loyalty. I’ll tell you how I feel. I argue with these same people. I’ll get in fights with those same people that people think I’m protecting.”

The Burnaby-based singer-songwriter, who wore a Tiger Williams flying ‘V’ jersey, has been the most outspoken celebrity Canucks fan for quite some time. From cancelling a concert to watch Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final to carolling at Canuck Place with Elias Pettersson around Christmas time, Bublé has made his fanship known — and he didn't mince his words.

“We’re kind of a fan base that comes from a place of frustration,” Bublé explained on Thursday. “80% are an amazing fan base, by the way. You have to be to put up with this crap for this many years and still sell out those arenas every day and watch the team and not become apathetic, but we’re also like a dog that’s been beaten. We’ve been beaten, and so we just keep waiting for the next bad thing.”

With that being said, Bublé was vocal in his support for the team, praising Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford in the work that he and his team have done.

“I love hockey. I’ve lived in hockey. I’ve been a part of running a hockey team for a long time. I don’t know nothing. I don’t know everything, but I don’t know nothing. I know this. I know that Jim Rutherford — around the league because I’m friends with other GMs — they feel he is, if not the best, one of the best executives that has ever been. This is a really smart man who, I don’t want to say is impatient, but does what he has to do, and plays the cards that he’s dealt. And I do see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Another topic that came up during Bublé’s interview was his stance on whether the Canucks should have traded J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson. Rather than keep hush about his opinion, Bublé doubled-down on his stance.

“You think they’re in love in New York? Listen, this is again, a year ago. Everyone said, get rid of Petey, keep changing. What did you do? What did you do? Well, a year later, everyone was so sure. And you know what? A year later, I’d rather have Petey.”

Bublé also gave his thoughts on the Quinn Hughes situation. The defenceman’s future with the Canucks has been one of the biggest storylines from this season as fans and management brace themselves for a long-term commitment or a fresh start. While speculation is unavoidable, Bublé notes that Hughes’ decision may not be as clear as some assume.

“If he’s staying, he knows it, and if he’s going, he knows it. And I’ll tell you even further than that, I truly believe that you won’t know and I won’t know, and maybe his brother won’t know, but I truly believe that Jim won’t know.”

Before wrapping up his interview, Bublé was quick to voice his support for the Canucks and their organization once again, expressing his optimism for the team’s future.

“I’m not making excuses. I know that all the decisions that the management made weren’t perfect, and I’m not going to blame it all on previous, but they weren’t left with a great situation. I like the way they’ve drafted. I like a lot of the moves they’ve made, most of the moves they’ve made. I think for people that don’t know what was really happening inside, it’s probably hard for them to get some of it, and I understand that it hurts you personally almost. I think if they did know, I think they’d feel a lot more like I do. I really do. And I’m not trying to be sneaky about how I say that. I really do. I think if they really understood what was happening inside, in those personal relationships with those things, they’d go, ‘Oh, okay, they did the best with the cards that were played.’ But I really, truly think we’re closer to being better than people think.”

Of course, Bublé couldn’t leave without making one final comment jabbed in the direction of one of the Canucks’ biggest rivals.

“I would be panicked if I was an Oiler fan,” he quipped. “​​Truly, I would go, ‘Oh, we could be in for some dark times here’.”

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

