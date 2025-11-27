Elias Pettersson Surpasses J.T. Miller For 10th Place In All-Time Assists By A Member Of The Canucks

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks just entered the top-10 in the franchise’s assist record, bumping former teammate J.T. Miller from the list in order to do so. Tonight, against the Anaheim Ducks, Pettersson tallied his 286th assist as a Canuck, which is the 10th-most tallied by a member of the franchise in their entire history. Prior to this, he and Miller were tied with 285 each.

This is one of the final NHL records Pettersson has officially surpassed Miller in throughout franchise history. Previously, Pettersson has logged more goals (192), overall points (478), and power play goals (60) than Miller in each player’s time as a Canuck. The only record they are still both tied in are shorthanded goals for with eight apiece as a member of Vancouver.

Pettersson’s place in this list is not the first time he has appeared within the top-10 in career stats by a Canuck. He currently ranks 12th in goals scored and 13th in power play goals, but holds sole possession of first-place in five-plus point games as a Canuck. His 10 four-plus point games with the Canucks tie him for third in franchise history, while his 38 three-plus point games tie him for seventh. He has also scored the seventh-most points in franchise history with 478, tying him with Pavel Bure.

Pettersson has been on a roll lately, putting up four goals and six assists (and counting) in the past seven games played. Throughout 23 games played during the 2025–26 season, he has seven goals and 14 assists, putting him at a points per game pace of 0.875.

