Key Vancouver Canucks Dates For September 2025

The month of September can only mean one thing: hockey is back. While the Vancouver Canucks don't play their home opener until October, September is arguably the official start of the hockey season. Here is a look at some key dates to watch out for as the Canucks prepare for the 2025-26 season.

September 8, 2025

The first significant date on the calendar is September 8, 2025, when Vancouver hosts their annual Jake Milford Charity Golf Invitational. While the event is not open to the public, it has been used as an opportunity for the media to speak with the players about their summer and upcoming season. The event is also a chance to raise money for charity, with "more than $558,000" being raised last year.

September 13, 2025

Instead of Young Stars, the Canucks will be travelling to Washington State and playing the Seattle Kraken in a prospect game. While the original announcement mentioned two games, only one has been publicly scheduled, which will take place on September 13 in Everett, Washington. Some Vancouver prospects who are expected to be in attendance include Braeden Cootes, Alexei Medvedev, Riley Patterson and Kieren Dervin.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Florida Panthers

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Brock Boeser

The Most Absurd Predictions For The Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

September 18, 2025

Just like last year, the Canucks will be headed to Penticton for their annual training camp. This year's event will take place from September 18-21, 2025 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Details and player lists for training camp will be announced closer to the event.

September 21, 2025

Vancouver kicks off their much-anticipated pre-season on September 21, 2025 against the Kraken. As for their first home game, that will occur on September 24, 2025 at the Abbotsford Centre against the Calgary Flames. In total, the Canucks will play six pre-season games, with home games at Rogers Arena scheduled for September 26 and October 3, 2025.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.