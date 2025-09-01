Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Brock Boeser

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we take a look at Brock Boeser, who is closing in on 450 points for his career.

Boeser's first milestone of the year could come by mid-November as he needs 16 points to hit 450 for his career. Once he does record his 450th career point, he will also pass Todd Bertuzzi for 10th all-time in franchise history. Boeser should also pass Tony Tanti (470) and Pavel Bure (478) as he continues to shoot up the Canucks all-time points list.

As for assists, Boeser is projected to finish the season within the top-15 in franchise history. He currently has 230, which ranks 18th all-time. If Boeser can replicate his 25-assist season from a year ago, he will pass Mattias Öhlund (232), Jyrki Lumme (238) and Doug Lidster (242) and into 15th overall.

Moving to power play goals, Boeser should make his way into the top-five in franchise history before the year is done. He has recorded 73, which ranks seventh all-time among Canucks players. If Boeser can score seven on the power play in 2025-26, he will pass Stan Smyl (74) and Bertuzzi (79) and move into fifth all-time in franchise history.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Most Absurd Predictions For The Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Elias Pettersson

Lastly, Boeser is on pace to do something only 15 other players have done in franchise history. Currently sitting at 554 games, Boeser could become the 16th player to play 600 games for Vancouver. Once he hits the milestone, he will join notable names like Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Ryan Kesler, Alexander Edler and Trevor Linden, who all achieved the feat with the Canucks.

If Vancouver wants to book their spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team will need a big year from Boeser. The 28-year-old signed a seven-year extension this off-season and will be looking to improve on his 25-goal campaign from a year ago. Whether it is on the power play or at even strength, fans should expect plenty of goals from Boeser in 2025-26.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.