‘Nothing Imminent’ On Canucks’ Trade Front, Bruins Have Inquired About Kiefer Sherwood And Conor Garland

The Vancouver Canucks have dominated NHL news headlines throughout the past week due to multiple reports of the team looking to make some trades. Earlier on this week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted that the Canucks “are willing to listen to offers on veteran players,” with only Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek being the two excluded. On Saturday, Friedman also reported that there is “nothing imminent” on the Canucks’ trade front and that any moves that occur won’t be made quickly.

Although, to be fair, this team can be wildly unpredictable.

It’s more likely than not that the Canucks make a trade at some point in the months leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, this team has a track record of getting their big moves done a month or two before it — a pattern that has emerged throughout the past three seasons. Last year it was J.T. Miller, the year before it was Elias Lindholm, and the year before that it was Bo Horvat.

Right now, it seems as though the frontrunner to be traded by the Canucks is none other than pending-UFA Kiefer Sherwood. The forward has 12 goals and four assists on the season and has been a key contributor for the team both on and off the ice. Not only is he able to help out on the power play, he’s also one of the Canucks’ penalty killers. As well, of course, he has already made 100 hits on the year. Friedman listed the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers as a couple of teams that could be interested in acquiring Sherwood.

The Boston Bruins are a particular team that have reportedly inquired about acquiring not just Sherwood, but Conor Garland as well. Garland missed last night’s 2–1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings but, like Sherwood, is a big part of maintaining Vancouver’s motor on a nightly basis. The Boston-local’s no-move clause begins next season, making this season the most suitable in the event that Vancouver does decide to trade him.

Vancouver’s trade rumour mill is very likely to keep rolling as the season goes on. However, no one knows when — or who — will be traded when they make that first move.

