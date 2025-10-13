Prime Monday Night Hockey: The 4 Games Canucks Fans Will Want To See

Tonight, October 13, is the first of four Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcasts that will feature the Vancouver Canucks during the 2025–26 season. This special broadcast, aired solely on Amazon Prime, started during the 2024–25 season and is now entering its second year. Let’s take a look at the four Canucks matchups that Prime will be broadcasting throughout this season.

October 13 vs. St. Louis Blues, 4:30 pm PT

As mentioned, tonight’s game will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime. In the first Monday-night matchup of the 2025–26 regular season, Vancouver will take on the St. Louis Blues as part of a Thanksgiving double-header alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs’ matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. In this game, former Canuck Pius Suter will make his return to Rogers Arena for the first time since signing with the Blues in free agency. The last time Vancouver and St. Louis faced off was in a 4–3 loss that saw Brock Boeser score two goals, including a buzzer-beater to send the match to overtime.

December 22 @ Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 pm PT

The next time Vancouver appears on Prime Monday Night Hockey is on December 22, when they visit Pennsylvania for a date with former Canuck Noah Juulsen, former head coach Rick Tocchet, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Vancouver played both of their games against the Flyers in October during the 2024–25 season, so it’ll have been over a year since the two teams faced off against each other. Last year, the Canucks and Flyers split their season series, with Vancouver taking a 3–0 win in their second game.

January 12 @ Montréal Canadiens, 4:30 pm PT

The third match on the dockett is a game against the Montréal Canadiens, taking place on January 12 at the Bell Centre. Vancouver will face Montréal once before this game, taking them on at home on October 25 in the first half of a back-to-back. The Canucks are currently riding a two-game losing streak to the Canadiens, having lost both of their matches from the season prior. This will be Vancouver’s first all-Canadian Prime Monday Night Hockey matchup and the second for the broadcast, as the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets face each other only two weeks before this game.

March 9 vs. Ottawa Senators, 6:00 pm PT

Vancouver’s final Prime Monday Night Hockey matchup takes place on March 9 on home-ice, with their opponent being the Ottawa Senators. Prior to last December, Vancouver had posted a five-game winning streak against the Senators, but fell 5–4 in overtime last year to end the streak. They’ll take on Ottawa once, on January 13, before this matchup occurs.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #3: A Thanksgiving Tilt Against The St. Louis Blues

Which 2025–26 NHL Team Has The Most Former Canucks?

Penalty Kill Remains A Strength For The Vancouver Canucks Through The First Two Games Of The 2025-26 Season