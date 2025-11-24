Thatcher Demko Expected To Join Canucks On Upcoming Road Trip

A familiar face will be joining the Vancouver Canucks on their upcoming four-game road trip. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Thatcher Demko will travel, but it is still unclear if he will play in one of the four games. Demko was injured on November 11 and has been out since with a lower-body injury.

Speaking of goaltenders, the Canucks made a roster move, calling up Nikita Tolopilo while sending Jiří Patera to the AHL. When asked if Tolopilo would see action on this road trip, Foote said, "I think we have to see him during the road trip...I can't see (Kevin Lankinen) playing the first three, so chances are you probably see (Tolopilo)."

In other injury news, Nils Höglander is projected not to travel on this upcoming road trip. As for Teddy Blueger, Foote is unsure whether he will travel. According to Foote, Blueger was being evaluated after practice.

Lastly, Foote provided an update on Filip Chytil. He said, "I don't know how far he's gone. I know he's been on the ice a couple of times, which is a good sign. Getting back out there and the lights and the white ice and the motion. That's a good sign. But, you know, I still think it takes some time."

Vancouver now heads to California, starting with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Last season, the Canucks won the season series in impressive fashion, taking three of the four games. Puck drop is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 pm PT.

