Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 13

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 13 kicks off with some exciting news out of the PWHL — Vancouver’s team officially has a name! Izzy and Nicolleta discuss the newly-minted Vancouver Goldeneyes as well as their initial thoughts towards the name and logo. After chatting about the Goldeneyes’ giveaways and unity series games, as well as the Rivarly Series, they then move on to talking about everything going on in Canucks-land — from Vitali Kravtsov returning to the KHL, to Jiří Patera being called up to the NHL.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 13.

0:20 — Introducing the Vancouver Goldeneyes

0:50 — Izzy and Nicolleta’s initial thoughts

6:30 — Why the Goldeneyes?

7:15 — Shouting out the Seattle Torrent and Seattle Kraken’s branding

9:35 — Goldeneyes Giveaways and Unity Series Nights

10:00 — Giveaway nights

13:30 — Unity series games

15:40 — Canada/U.S. Rivalry Series

16:27 — Goldeneyes at the Rivalry Series

18:10 — The Hannah Miller/Team Canada situation

20:05 — Keep an eye on Chloe Primerano

22:15 — Canucks and the Holes in their Lineups

23:51 — Vitali Kravtsov returns to the KHL

27:28 — Canucks’ lack of production a consequence of injuries

32:19 — What’s going on with Thatcher Demko?

Watch Episode 13 Here:

