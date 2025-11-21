The Vancouver Canucks Have A Third-Period Problem

Through the first 22 games of the 2025-26 season, a concerning trend has appeared for the Vancouver Canucks. That trend is goals against in the third period. This issue has gotten so bad that Vancouver now leads the NHL in third-period goals against with 36 so far this season.

Before diving into this year's stats, it is important to note that the 36 goals allowed so far are a stark contrast to this time last season. At the 22-game mark of the 2024-25 campaign, the Canucks had allowed just 24 goals against in the third period. They didn't hit the 36-goal mark in the third until December 23, which was game 34 of the season. At this rate, Vancouver will have no issue surpassing last year's total of 99, as they are already 36.3% of the way there despite playing only a quarter of the season.

The Canucks 36 goals against total is not a byproduct of a few bad games. Vancouver has allowed at least one goal against in the third on 20 occasions, and multiple goals against in 10 contests. The Canucks have also allowed seven empty-net goals, ranking third in the NHL, behind only the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers.

One explanation for why Vancouver has been outscored 36-24 in the third could be the shots on goals difference. The Canucks have a -20 shots differential in the third and have allowed 210 shots against over the final 20 minutes. The only problem with that theory is that Vancouver has a -49 shot differential in the second period, yet a +2 goals differential in the middle frame.

The Canucks struggles in the third period have also cost them valuable points in the standings. Vancouver has entered the third period tied seven times, but only emerged with a 3-3-1 record. A good example of this was Thursday night, when, despite being the better team through the first two periods, the Canucks fell to the Dallas Stars despite entering the third tied 2-2.

Unfortunately, this trend does not seem to be going away. Vancouver has allowed five third-period goals over their last two games and multiple goals in four of their previous six outings. If this trend continues, the Canucks may come close to the franchise record, set in 1984-85, when Vancouver allowed 130 third-period goals in 80 games.

