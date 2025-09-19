Vancouver Canucks Alumni Will Participate In 2026 Shoresy Classic

The 2026 Shoresy Classic is coming to Vancouver. The cross North America event features actors from the television show "Shoresy" battling NHL alumni. Vancouver's game is scheduled for January 26, 2026 and will take place at Rogers Arena.

As per the Shoresy Classic website, "Shoresy cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Ryan McDonnell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney) will lace up their skates to compete against the Vancouver Canucks Alumni in a dynamic hockey game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local charities."

For those interested in buying tickets, they will go on sale September 26, 2025, at 10 am PT. Fans can also purchase ticket packages, which include meet-and-greets as well as a Q&A. Other cities that will host this event include Detroit, Boston, Calgary and Edmonton.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

"I Want To Keep Improving Every Day To Be Ready For Game One.": Jake DeBrusk Discusses Building Chemistry, Adam Foote & More At Canucks Training Camp

“I’m Happy Where I’m At”: Elias Pettersson Speaks On Progress After Day 1 Of Vancouver Canucks Training Camp

Thatcher Demko Discusses Injury Recovery Process During Canucks 2025–26 Training Camp

Fans are also able to purchased merchandise ahead of the event. Some items include jerseys, hats and sweatshirts. As per the website, A portion of proceeds from the game are donated to a local charity.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.