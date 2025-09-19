“I’m Happy Where I’m At”: Elias Pettersson Speaks On Progress After Day 1 Of Vancouver Canucks Training Camp

Despite the narratives about who could make the team in bottom-six or third-pairing roles, centre Elias Pettersson will be one of the most-watched players during the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Training Camp. There’s a lot of outside noise surrounding the former fifth-overall draft pick as he prepares to enter his eighth NHL season, but Pettersson isn’t letting any of that shake him.

“Obviously, I’m not happy with how last year was. That’s in the past. I just want to get back to myself and be the leader player I know I can be, and what I can do is only focus on today,” he explained to the media after the first day of Training Camp in Penticton.

The forward was part of Group A in yesterday’s training camp practice sessions and was seen skating alongside Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. Pettersson has played with both wingers in the past, primarily Boeser, but noted that he’s just “excited to [ . . . ] start training again,” regardless of who he is matched up with.

One of the biggest talking points this off-season was whether Pettersson will be able to find his form as a superstar centre after a down year that saw him log 45 points in 64 games. There were a variety of factors that went into his performance from 2024–25, but it seems like all of those have evaporated from the forward’s mind. Extra training during the off-season, among other things, resulted in Pettersson returning to Vancouver an extra six kilograms heavier — all muscle.

“I know he put the work in,” Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford said yesterday during a media availability. “I do believe he’s committed to be the player that we all expect him to be, and we’re all hoping that that starts right from game one.”

“I’m happy where I’m at,” Pettersson added about the time he spent training during the off-season.

No Vancouver Canucks player has more pressure on his shoulders coming into the 2025–26 season than Elias Pettersson.

With Vancouver not qualifying for the playoffs in 2024–25, the forward was able to take some extra time to strengthen himself and recover from the injury that forced his season to end on March 22 against the New York Rangers. Having said that, Pettersson has noted that he was not held back by injuries during the off-season, which is a problem he encountered last year, and feels much better heading into the upcoming season.

“Definitely feel stronger. Shot’s a little harder. Just overall, feel stronger and better.”

