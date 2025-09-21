Vancouver Canucks Release First Round Of Cuts From 2025 Training Camp

With the Vancouver Canucks’ pre-season only a few hours away from beginning, the team has released their first round of cuts to their 2025 Training Camp roster. Now, the team’s list of players is down to 50.

Here is a short breakdown of the players who were cut from the roster on Sunday, September 21.

Assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks:

Josh Bloom, LW

Released from PTOs and instructed to report to Abbotsford:

Jackson Kunz, LW/RW

Cooper Walker, C/RW

Dino Kambeitz, C/RW

Assigned to junior teams:

Gabriel Chiarot, RW

Riley Patterson, C

Aleksei Medvedev, G

Kieren Dervin, C

Released from ATO:

Zack Sandhu, D

As mentioned, the Canucks’ roster is now down to 50 players — 28 forwards, 18 defencemen, and six goaltenders. Around half of the training camp roster will be participating in tonight’s pre-season game against the Seattle Kraken at 5:00 pm PT, including roster favourites such as defenceman Elias Pettersson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Arshdeep Bains. The game will be streamed on Canucks.com and a radio broadcast will be available on Sportsnet 650.

