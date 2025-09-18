Vancouver Canucks Reveal First Six Projected Players For Pre-Season Game In Abbotsford Versus The Calgary Flames

Once again, the Vancouver Canucks will be headed to the Abbotsford Centre to play a pre-season game. This year's matchup will feature Vancouver battling the Calgary Flames on September 24, 2025. The Canucks will play six pre-season games ahead of the 2025-26 regular season, with the remaining two home games being played at Rogers Arena.

In a recent social media post, Vancouver revealed six players who are projected to play at the Abbotsford Centre. The six players are Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Filip Chytil and Nils Höglander. It is important to note that while these players are featured, the lineup may change before game day.

Last season, the Canucks treated fans in Abbotsford to a show with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames. Daniel Sprong tied the game with 15 seconds left before Jake DeBrusk played hero in overtime. Some notable players who participated in last year's pre-season game at the Abbotsford Centre included Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood.

Before Vancouver starts their pre-season, they will be headed to Penticton for Training Camp. This year's camp will feature 59 players including prospects Braeden Cootes, Tom Willander and Aleksi Medvedev. Training Camp will take place from September 18-21 at the South Okanagan Events Centre with the annual scrimmage scheduled for September 20.

