Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

With the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025 Training Camp set to begin tomorrow, the team has released their official roster made up of 33 forwards, 19 defencemen, and seven goaltenders. From long-tenured players, to prospects, to camp invitees, here are all 59 players set to take the ice at training camp from September 18 to 21.

Forwards

Brock Boeser (6)

Conor Garland (8)

Danila Klimovich (9)

Arshdeep Bains (13)

Joseph LaBate (14)

Drew O’Connor (18)

MacKenzie MacEachern (20)

Nils Höglander (21)

Jonathan Lekkerimäki (23)

Ty Mueller (39)

Elias Pettersson (40)

Chase Wouters (42)

Kiefer Sherwood (44)

Vilmer Alriksson (46)

Teddy Blueger (53)

Aatu Räty (54)

Chase Stillman (61)

Max Sasson (63)

Gabriel Chiarot (65)

Riley Patterson (68)

Josh Bloom (71)

Filip Chytil (72)

Anri Ravinskis (73)

Jake DeBrusk (74)

Braeden Cootes (80)

Nils Åman (88)

Jackson Kunz (89)

Evander Kane (91)

Vitali Kravtsov (92)

Cooper Walker (93)

Linus Karlsson (94)

Kieren Dervin (95)

Dino Kambeitz (98)

Defencemen

Joe Artnsen (3)

Jett Woo (4)

Tom Willander (5)

Pierre-Olivier Joseph (7)

Zack Sandhu (15)

Filip Hronek (17)

Elias Pettersson (25)

Derek Forbort (27)

Marcus Pettersson (29)

Jayden Lee (41)

Quinn Hughes (43)

Sawyer Mynio (45)

Jimmy Schuldt (48)

Guillaume Brisebois (55)

Tyler Myers (57)

Kirill Kudryavtsev (59)

Parker Alcos (70)

Nikolai Knyzhov (84)

Victor Mancini (90)

Goaltenders

Jiří Patera (30)

Kevin Lankinen (32)

Thatcher Demko (35)

Aku Koskenvuo (36)

Nikita Tolopilo (60)

Aleksei Medvedev (78)

Ty Young (85)

Training camp runs from September 18 to 21 out of the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. The first pre-season match of the year, in Seattle against the Kraken, is scheduled for 5:00pm PT on September 21.

