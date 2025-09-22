Vancouver Canucks Sign Patterson & Chiarot To Entry-Level Contracts

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forwards Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot to three-year entry-level contracts. Both players participated in Canucks Training Camp this past weekend and have been reassigned to their OHL teams. Patterson will play this season for the Niagara Ice Dogs, while Chiarot will be headed back to the Brampton Steelheads.

In the press release, GM Patrik Allvin wrote, Over the past couple of weeks, we have been impressed by a number of our young players at both the showcase in Seattle and at Training Camp in Penticton. We are happy to sign two of them, Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot. Riley is a right-shot centre prospect who has made strides working with our development group the past couple years, while Gabriel has good drive, work ethic, and tenacity, and also has a nose for the net."

Patterson was initially drafted by the Canucks 125th overall by the Canucks in 2024. He has spent the last two seasons with the Barrie Colts, recording 121 points in 132 games. Listed at 6'0", 192 lbs, Patterson was traded to Niagara this off-season and is projected to play on the Ice Dogs' top line.

As for Chiarot, he was selected 175th overall this past June. He has played his entire career with the Steelheads, recording 45 points in 114 games. Listed at 5'11", 191 lbs, Chiarot is the cousin of current NHL defenceman Ben Chiarot.

