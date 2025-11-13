Which Canucks Have Played In 500+ Career NHL Games?

Last night, during the Vancouver Canucks’ 5–3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, forward Conor Garland played in his 500th career NHL game. Garland is the seventh current Canuck to play 500+ games in the NHL, with only one other reaching the 1000-game mark throughout their career.

The seven players who have played in 500+ NHL games throughout their career are Conor Garland (500), Marcus Pettersson (540), Derek Forbort (552), Jake DeBrusk (565), Brock Boeser (570), Evander Kane (948), and Tyler Myers (1084). The only player of these three who have spent every NHL game with the Canucks is Boeser, who has done so throughout a decade within the organization.

With Myers having hit the 1000-game mark on October 19, 2024, the next Canuck to hit this milestone will be Kane. The forward has 52 games left until he gets to 1000, which is definitely achievable during the 2025–26 season if he stays healthy. If he were to play every game from now, Kane’s 1000th game would be March 26 against the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver.

The Canuck who is most likely to hit the 500-game mark next is center Elias Pettersson, who is currently sitting on 489 NHL games played. If he remains healthy, he’ll complete this milestone during Vancouver’s home game against the Minnesota Wild on December 6. After Pettersson is Filip Hronek with 469 NHL games played, with Hronek’s projected 500th NHL game taking place on January 19 against the New York Islanders. Quinn Hughes (447) and Teddy Blueger (420) round out the rest of the Canucks who have played 400+ games in the NHL.

Filip Chytil is the only Canuck looking to reach the 400-game mark in the NHL this year, though whether he hits this milestone this season or not will depend on his injury status throughout the year. After him on the list of NHL games played is Nils Höglander, who has 293. Hitting 300 NHL games is very doable for Höglander this year, though this will also depend on his injury status. As he is expected to be back anywhere from late November to mid-December, it’s very likely that the forward will hit this milestone during the 2025–26 season.

Forwards Kiefer Sherwood (283) and Drew O’Connor (259) are also looking to hit the 300-game mark this season, with both doable depending on how injuries shake out during the remainder of the year. Pierre-Olivier Joseph rounds out the group of players with 200+ NHL games played with 202.

Three current members of the Canucks are currently sitting on 100+ games while waiting to play in their 200th. Lukas Reichel (184) is the most likely to hit this milestone first. Nils Åman (132) and MacKenzie MacEachern (126) follow him on the list, though the former is currently with the Abbotsford Canucks and the latter will likely join once more players start returning from injury.

10 players who have played for the Canucks this season currently have less than 100 NHL games played. Of these 10, Aatu Räty leads the way with 64 games played, followed by defenceman Elias Pettersson (45), Max Sasson (44), Linus Karlsson (42), Arshdeep Bains (39), Victor Mancini (36), Jonathan Lekkerimäki (28), Joseph LaBate (20), Tom Willander (8), and Braeden Cootes (3). With 64 games remaining in the 2025–26 season, only Räty, Pettersson, Sasson, Karlsson, and Bains have a shot at playing in their 100th NHL game this year. Mancini could hypothetically do so as well, but would have to return to play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes and take part in every game until the end of the season.

