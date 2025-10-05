Chase Stillman: A Fresh Start And A Chance To Prove Himself With The Vancouver Canucks

When Chase Stillman learned he’d been traded to the Vancouver Canucks organization this summer, it was unexpected but exciting. Rather than dwelling on the uncertainty of being moved, not once, but twice in the same season, the 22-year-old forward is choosing to focus on what it represents: opportunity.

“It was awesome,” Stillman said. “Obviously, getting traded twice in the same season is a lot on a player, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to look at it as someone wanting you. I got traded for a pretty important piece on the team last year, so it’s clear they see me as high value.”

That mindset —resilient, grounded, and optimistic — has defined Stillman’s approach to his career so far. The American-born winger, originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, joins the Canucks organization that prizes speed, grit, and relentless competition. After a strong showing at training camp, Stillman began the year in Abbotsford, where he’s eager to establish himself as a key piece of the team’s forward group.

“I just want to get my foot in the door and play in the NHL,” Stillman said. “Regardless of what that takes or what kind of player I have to be to get there. That’s the goal this year. It’s a brand new season, zeros across the board, so I’m just trying to enjoy the process.”

Over the summer, Stillman focused on building both his physical strength and mental resilience. He trained with his agency’s development group alongside other pros, sharpening his skating and conditioning, but he admits the mental reset was just as important.

“It was a tough start to last year, for sure,” he reflected. “But mentally, I’ve been working on building back my confidence and remembering that every season is a clean slate. I’ve been really excited about coming here. The fans are great, and obviously, Canada loves their hockey.”

Stillman’s enthusiasm for Vancouver is palpable, and he’s already experienced a taste of what’s to come. “I played in the exhibition game here in Abbotsford, and it was pretty rowdy,” he laughed. “I’m excited to see what it’s like during the regular season for sure.”

Hockey runs deep in the Stillman family. His father, Cory, played over 1,000 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups, while his brother, Riley, is a defenceman in the Buffalo Sabres organization. When asked if his brother had any advice about playing in Vancouver, Chase smiled.

“Yeah, he said the fans really like their hockey here. Regardless of what you do or what your job is, if you do your job really well, you’re going to be liked. There’s no better feeling than when you’ve got fans that love the way you play.”

For Stillman, that’s what this new chapter is about: proving himself to a new city, a new organization, and to the fans who fill the stands. “I just want to show them that I’m a fun player to watch,” he said. “That I can do a lot of things on the ice. I’m excited to get going.”

