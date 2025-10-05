Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Ottawa Senators

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Toronto Maple Leafs. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Ottawa Senators.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 45–30–7

Points: 97

Standings placement: 4th in Atlantic Division

PP%: 23.8% (11th)

PK%: 77.7% (19th)

Goals:

Brady Tkachuk (29)

Drake Batherson (26)

Tim Stützle (24)

Shane Pinto (21)

Fabian Zetterlund (19)

Assists:

Tim Stützle (55)

Jake Sanderson (46)

Drake Batherson (42)

Thomas Chabot (36)

Claude Giroux (35)

Points:

Tim Stützle (79)

Drake Batherson (68)

Jake Sanderson (57)

Brady Tkachuk (55)

Claude Giroux (50)

Goaltenders:

Linus Ullmark

Record: 25–14–3

GAA: 2.72

SV%: .910

SO: 4

Points: 2A

Leevi Meriläinen

Record: 8–3–1

GAA: 1.99

SV%: .925

SO: 3

Points: N/A

Mads Sogaard

Record: 1–1

GAA: 5.24

SV%: .800

SO: N/A

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Senators, a team filled with a mix of young talent and key veterans, added to their youth by acquiring defenceman Jordan Spence during the 2025 off-season. They re-upped deals for Giroux and Meriläinen and also brought in centers Lars Eller and Nick Cousins on one-year deals. One of their more intriguing additions this off-season was Arthur Kaliyev, who is joining the team on a one-year, two-way deal.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Past 5 Years Of Canucks Pre-Season Stats

Vancouver Canucks Player Statistics From The 2025 Pre-Season

Vancouver Canucks Assign Max Sasson To The AHL Ahead Of The Start Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

2025–26 Season Series Preview

Ottawa is coming off a successful season that saw them make the playoffs for the first time since their Conference Final loss in 2016–17. Since then, the team has conducted a complete overhaul of their roster, sporting young talent such as Stützle, Batherson, and Sanderson. This will be the Senators’ first look at a full season of Dylan Cozens, who was acquired for Josh Norris during the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Prior to their last matchup against the Senators, which took place on December 21, 2024, the Canucks had won five straight games against Ottawa, with their last loss dating back to April 19, 2022. In these teams’ two matchups from the 2024–25 season, both scored eight goals over a two-game span, with each game’s score being separated by only one tally. With Vancouver’s first game against Ottawa taking place in the second-half of a back-to-back, the goal-scoring may not be as prominent.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: January 13, 4:00pm PT @ Canadian Tire Centre

Game 2: March 9, 6:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Season Series Preview Articles

Seattle Kraken

Boston Bruins

New York Islanders

New Jersey Devils

Buffalo Sabres

Detroit Red Wings

Utah Mammoth

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers

Montréal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.