Every Goal That Canucks Forward Brock Boeser Has Scored In The Month Of October

With another Vancouver Canucks season comes the start of another Brocktober — the month of October, but featuring long-tenured Canuck Brock Boeser (or some iteration of that definition). Since his first October spent with the Canucks, Boeser has scored a total of 24 goals in this particular month. Here is a brief breakdown of the seven Octobers that Boeser has played with the Canucks during, as well as how many goals he has scored during each of them.

October 2017 — 2

Boeser’s first October with the Canucks started out with the winger playing in eight games, putting up two goals on October 14 and 17. He missed the first two games of the year, including the home opener, but made his mark shortly after rejoining the lineup. This particular October was heavy on assists for Boeser, who logged seven helpers by the end of the month.

October 2018 — 2

It was another two-goal October for Boeser during the 2018–19 season, with the winger’s two tallies coming only a game apart — on October 11 and 16. This was Boeser’s second full season with the Canucks, during the start of which he was coming off a bad back injury that ended his season early the year prior.

October 2019 — 7

October of 2019 was a big one for Boeser, who ended up finishing the month with seven tucks. The most notable of these were the three goals he scored in the final game of the month, an October 30 matchup against the L.A. Kings. Prior to this match, Boeser had also scored in two straight games on October 25 and 28 against the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers respectively.

October 2021 — 2

As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Boeser and the Canucks were not in action in October 2020. They also started the 2021–22 season off a little later than usual due to the previous season having been shortened. Vancouver began the season on October 19, and the game after that, Boeser scored his first goal of that October against the Chicago Blackhawks.

October 2022 — 0

For the first time in Canucks history, Boeser did not score a goal in October while the team was playing games. In all fairness, Vancouver only played six regular season games in October of 2022, so the forward didn’t have a whole lot of time to score. That, or maybe he was just saving the goals for the October after.

October 2023 — 6

Brocktober was in full swing in 2023, with Boeser kicking the month off with an astounding four-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers. Two matches after, he scored in back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers. By the five-game mark of that October, Boeser had already logged six goals.

October 2024 — 5

In another offensively-productive season-opener, Boeser tallied two goals in the first game of October 2024 against the Calgary Flames. He had yet another stretch of back-to-back scoring games, and scored his last goal of the month on October 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Evidently, Boeser has found scoring luck during the month of October, specifically in home-opening games as of late. With the forward now locked down for another seven years, only time will tell how many goals are scored during Brocktober.

