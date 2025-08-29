Welcome to this edition of "From The Archive". In this recurring series, we open The Hockey News' vault and display some of the top Vancouver Canucks related articles from the past. Today's article comes from Volume 50, Issue 13, where Elliott Pap wrote about the Canucks at the quarter mark of the 1995-96 season.

Canucks Assume Rightful Spot, Volume 50, Issue 13, December 6, 1996

Good one game and bad the next, the Vancouver Canucks were proving to be the model of inconsistency.

Nothing epitomized this team’s inability to get its act together than a string of four games in mid-November when the Canucks lost 5-4 to the lowly New York Islanders, shut out the soaring New Jersey Devils 3-0, were trounced by the floundering Montreal Canadiens 6-1 and then blanked the high-flying Dallas Stars 2-0.

Based on what they’ve accomplished the past three regular seasons-a 91-93-30 record-the Canucks appeared to once again be fulfilling their. 500 destiny.

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Center Mike Ridley, who was ready to retire with back and leg problems, fit nicely on the team’s second line. The 33-year-old had four goals and 15 points in 19 games.

ICE ADVICE: With talents such as right wingers Pavel Bure and Alexander Mogilny around, the Canucks should be better than just middle-of-the-road on the power play. They were in too many close games in the first quarter where a power play goal would have made a huge difference.

SWAP TALK: Right winger Russ Courtnall, who is heading for unrestricted free agency, was languishing on the third line. He is available and the price doesn’t figure to be high. Mogilny has often been the subject of trade speculation and, in his case, the price would be high. Vancouver could use an abrasive defenseman who can be a top-four guy and more grit for their third line.

PRIZE GUYS: Trevor Linden, Selke.

HOT SEAT: Burly GM Pat Quinn has a new master in owner John Mc-Caw and there are strong indications McCaw and his lieutenants have been meddling in the hockey department. If the team flounders, especially on home ice, Quinn is vulnerable.

NOTEBOOK: New Canucks’ left winger Donald Brashear was not allowed to play in Montreal against his former team Nov. 16 as a condition of his trade to Vancouver. “The trade could not be completed without this clause,” explained GM Pat Quinn…After shutting out New Jersey in his spectacular NHL debut, goalie Mike Fountain was ventilated for five goals on 17 shots by the Canadiens in his next start. He was hooked in the second period…Quinn made just under $1.2 million in salary and bonuses last season while assistant GM George McPhee pulled down $230,000…The Canucks were a little more than a minute away from their first tie of the season Nov. 21 when defenseman Chris Joseph scored the overtime winner against Chicago.

