Welcome to The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site’s player preview series for the 2025–26 season. In these articles, we’ll preview the players who are expected to play for the Canucks in the 2025–26 season. This edition will cover winger Vitali Kravtsov, who returns to Vancouver after two seasons in the KHL.

Kravtsov's 2024-25 Season

Kravtsov had a productive 2024-25 season in the KHL. He recorded 58 points in 66 games and finished second in scoring on Traktor Chelyabinsk. As for the playoff, Kravtsov recorded seven points in 19 games while Traktor Chelyabinsk fell in the final to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

During the 2025 off-season, Kravtsov returned to the Canucks, signing a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver. The 25-year-old was a restricted free agent, with his rights being held by Vancouver. Kravtsov's contract carries an AAV of $775,000 in the NHL, while his AHL salary is $450,000.

Kravtsov's 2025-26 Predictions

Where Kravtsov plays will be a significant talking point throughout training camp and the pre-season. He does need waivers to play in the AHL and may not even make it to Abbotsford, as he could be claimed if sent down. Kravtsov is also unproven at the NHL level, having produced only 12 points in 64 games during his career so far.

Based on the Canucks current roster, the most likely spot for Kravtsov would be on the fourth line. That being said, there will be plenty of competition for final roster spots, meaning the Russian winger will have to separate himself from the rest of the forwards. If Kravtsov can provide some offence and show that his defensive game has improved since leaving the NHL, this signing by Vancouver will look like a smart move by the end of the season.

Adam Kierszenblat’s Stat Prediction: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P

Izzy Cheung’s Stat Prediction: 5 G, 5 A, 10P

Bold Prediction: Kravtsov plays at least 50 games in the NHL this year.

