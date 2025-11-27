"I'm Just Staying Ready:" Pierre-Olivier Joseph Speaks On Team Morale & His First Season With The Vancouver Canucks

This off-season, the Vancouver added some depth on defenceman when they signed Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old spent last season with the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he recorded three points in 47 games. Now in his sixth NHL season, Joseph is focused on continually improving his game so that he can have an impact whenever he draws into the Canucks lineup.

So far this year, Joseph has played nine games for Vancouver. Over those nine games, he has one assist and is averaging 12:14. When asked about his season so far, Joseph spoke about remaining focused as he never knows when he will be called into action.

"I'm just staying ready, said Joseph. "I'm working hard in practice and showing them that I want to be here. I'm working in the gym, working extra on the ice, and just trying to stay positive around the team. Getting to know the guys. There's a lot of guys that you know are new faces to me and I'm new faces to them. So I think I'm just trying to build chemistry there and just be patient and work hard... at this point, you're in the NHL, and you've got to make sure that you're ready whenever the time comes. So whenever the time will come, I have to be ready whenever the puck drop. And there's no excuse but to play my game as I know I can play."

It is no secret that the Canucks haven't gone the way many had hoped for. After 23 games, Vancouver has a record of 9-12-2 and, as of writing, sits 30th in the NHL. When asked about the first quarter of the 2025-26 season, Joseph spoke about sticking to the process and ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

"Just learning. The guys are trying to get to a new system, and there's a couple of new guys in the team. I think the boys are working hard. I think we're very close to getting a lot of wins here and there, but I think we're really positive right now, and we know things are going to turn around."

Morale is also a conversation that comes up when teams are struggling. Players can get frustrated, which can create issues both on and off the ice. When asked about the group's mindset, Joseph detailed some ways that he and his teammates are trying to prevent morale from slipping.

"I think it's a hard thing to do. We all want to win. We are competitive people. I think the main thing is to stick together. We can't just start blaming one another. And I think we've been doing a pretty good job to stay positive and just regroup as a team. And, you know, joking around here and there when it's time to, but also work whenever the time comes to. Watch videos, see how we can improve in those games that were so close to winning. It's still early. It's a long season, but every point matters, so we're just sticking together."

Joseph was also asked about his first few months with the Canucks organization. While he did play in the QMJHL, this is the first time in his pro career that he is playing for a Canadian team. According to Joseph, he is loving the experience in large part thanks to the passionate fanbase.

"It's nice. It's fun to see. There's a couple of friends and family that came over and they just surprised to see how many people come to games, and all the support for the team. The fans are incredible here. I'm able to walk after games and stuff, and hear the people, and just to see how the team is supported, and we want to make sure that we give them back whatever we can."

Ultimately, Joseph is filling his role exactly as predicted. He can step into the lineup when needed and is helping to keep morale up in the locker room. Looking back, signing him this off-season was a good move by Vancouver as he has become a useful seventh defenceman this year.

