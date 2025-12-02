New Interview Gives Reminder That Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Could Have Played For Team Canada

Anticipation is growing as the 2026 Winter Olympics are just 65 days away. The historic event will take place in Italy, with Milano and Cortina serving as hosts. One of the premier events at this year's games will be the Men's Hockey Tournament, as NHLers are scheduled to participate for the first time since 2014.

One player who has already been selected is Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes. The 26-year-old was one of the first six players named by Team USA, joining Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy as the only other defenceman currently on the roster. While Hughes has had a successful career representing Team USA, a recent interview gave a reminder that he could have been wearing the Maple Leaf this coming February.

On Tuesday, the official Olympics website released an interview with Hughes. In the piece, the Canucks captain discusses playing with his brothers at the games as well as what it is like to wear the "C" in the NHL. The article also touches on Hughes' decision to play for the Americans back in 2015, despite living in Canada and holding dual citizenship.

As ZK Goh wrote, "Hughes played youth hockey in Canada, and as a dual citizen was eligible to choose to play for Canada as well. But at 15, he moved back to the United States to play on USA Hockey's National Team Development Program."

In Goh's piece, there is also a reference back to a 2015 article Hughes did with USA Hockey. In the 2015 interview, Hughes said, "Since I was a young kid, I always wanted to play for Team USA,” he said. “It was important for me to represent my country. It is an honor to represent the USA. I know there are many people who would love to wear the jersey. It definitely means I’m representing something more than myself. It’s been a cool experience."

Ultimately, it is a fun exercise to imagine Hughes in a Canada jersey. Adding the Norris Trophy winner to Canada's blue line would give the Canadians one of the deepest defence cores in maybe the history of the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, all Canadians can do now is use their imagination as Hughes elected to represent Team USA a decade ago.

