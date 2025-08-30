Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we take a look at center Elias Pettersson, who is on pace to surpass 500 career points this year.

Pettersson enters the 2025-26 season with a chance to do something only six other Canucks have done before. Currently sitting at 457 points, he needs just 43 points to hit 500 for his career. Once he does hit the milestone, he will join Thomas Gradin, Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Näslund, Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin as the only players in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Two hundred goals is also not out of the question for Pettersson, as he currently sits with 185. Even if he repeats the same goal total as last season, he still will hit the milestone in 2025-26. Once Pettersson does score his 15th of the campaign, he will become the 10th player in franchise history to score 200 goals.

As for assists, Pettersson is projected to surpass the 300 mark for his career. He currently sits at 272, meaning he needs 28 to surpass the milestone. Once he does, he will become the ninth player in franchise history to record 300 assists, joining names like Quinn Hughes, Alex Edler and the Sedins.

Lastly, Pettersson could move into the top-three in franchise history for game-winning goals this year. He currently sits at 33, which is tied for fourth with Linden. If he can pot another six this season, he will pass Henrik (38) and into third all-time.

The 2025-26 season will be crucial for Pettersson. He needs to have a significant bounce back and show that he can be a top-10 center in the league again. If he can play like a Selke candidate, it will go a long way in helping Vancouver qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

